Weiser area braces for possible flooding

WEISER, ID - Residents living along the Weiser River near Weiser are readying for possible flooding conditions, after the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the area Monday.
Continued snow-melt and rainfall are combining to raise the Weiser River levels –- which are expected to rise through mid-day Tuesday. Officials predict the levels could then fall below flood stage by late Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service flood warning will remain in effect for the Weiser area through Wednesday afternoon.
As of Tuesday morning, the Weiser River level was about 10.5 feet. Water is expected to crest to about 11.5 feet by Tuesday afternoon.
If it reaches twelve feet, authorities say, there could possibly be significant flooding in both the Weiser and Midvale areas. Minor flooding will continue to occur with water below that level.
Flooding could occur in many low-lying areas such as streets, fields or parking lots. Drivers are asked to use caution.