Volunteers work to keep cowboys safe at the Snake River Stampede in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho - Keeping all the athletes fit and ready to ride is no easy task at Snake River Stampede. An army of doctors and physical therapists are on staff to help the riders and ropers deal with, and prevent injuries. They are getting some outside help from some medical volunteers to keep all the athletes safe and ready to ride.



"We are seeing anywhere from you know ten to thirty guys on a given night, it just depends on the night," explained Jenny Wyly of the Justin Sports Medicine Team.



Inside the Justin Sports Medicine Team Training room doctors and physical therapist work to prevent and treat injuries the athletes face. Many of the medical professionals keeping them safe are volunteers from the Treasure Valley. Brandon Voigt is an athletic trainer at B.S.U. It's his 5th year volunteering at the Stampede and he says the athletes here at the rodeo are a bit tougher from the ones he normally works with.



"Especially with the travel that they do you know a lot of these guys have probably driven hours just to get here today and they'll probably gonna leave tonight and drive a lot more to get to another event, "explained Brandon Voigt a B.S.U athletic trainer who is volunteering at the Snake River Stampede.



Doctors say Bull Riding is the most dangerous event at the rodeo followed by Bareback and Saddle Bronc. Brandon says the health risks are far different from what a college athlete at B.S.U. could face.



"Tears, contusions, broken bones lacerations you see more of those in a performance then sometimes I see in a season of soccer or basketball," said Voigt.



While the team of doctors is ready to patch up any cowboy that walk through their door, they are also making sure they are fit to ride in the first place. Making sure any long term issues don't happen by doing preventive care.

"The biggest things are taking care of things early then also making sure the fitness level is there so they can protect themselves." said Wyly.