Victims identified in Ontario stabbing, kidnapping, two-car fatal crash

The kidnapping victim who was stabbed at the JnJ Corner Store on West Idaho Avenue in front of bystanders has been identified as 40-year-old Annita Harmon of Weiser, Idaho.
According to the Idaho Repository, Harmon and the suspect, Anthony Montwheeler, finalized their divorce in 2015.
Harmon was found deceased in the Montwheeler's truck after he reportedly fled from police and drove into oncoming traffic on Highway 201 around 7:00 a.m. Monday morning.
Her cause of death is still under investigation.
Inside the SUV the suspect hit head-on was a married couple identified as 38-year-old David Bates and 35-year-old Jessica Bates of Vale, Oregon.
David was declared dead at the scene, while Jessica remains at St. Alphonsus in Boise in stable condition.
As we reported Monday, the suspect who remains hospitalized with serious injuries under law enforcement supervision, is identified as 49-year-old Anthony Montwheeler of Nampa. Charges are still pending.