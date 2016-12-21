Victim says he was forced to strip, left naked in the desert

BOISE, ID - The discovery of a man wearing only socks and standing on the side of Pleasant Valley Road south of Boise early last Friday morning has resulted in the arrest of a Boise man for second-degree kidnapping.

Clifford Cole, 46, is also charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and robbery in connection with the case, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies arrested Cole outside his Boise home Monday morning and booked him into the Ada County Jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Deputies began their investigation shortly after 3:30 a.m. Friday. An Idaho Department of Correction employee driving down Pleasant Valley Road saw a naked man standing on the side of the road just past the Hollilynn Drive Intersection. The naked man was also bleeding from the head.

It was snowing and the temperature was 31 degrees when the man was found wearing only his socks, the release said. The IDOC employee called Ada County dispatch and took the man to the nearest facility to get him out of the elements as soon as possible.

Paramedics later took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies determined the man was driven out to the desert a short time before and forced to take off his clothes by another man, later identified as Cole, who was angry about an unpaid debt.

The man said Cole stole his backpack, which had his cell phone and a laptop, and then hit him in the head with the butt of a handgun -- and threatened further injury if he didn’t pay.

The man said Cole then drove away and left him off the side of the road.

Cole’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 3.