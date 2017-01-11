Vallivue School District releases plan for on snow-days, make-up work and end of semester

CALDWELL, ID - The Superintendent of the Vallivue School District, Dr. Pat Charlton, released a message regarding the district's plans on dealing with the excessive number of snow days which have closed schools six times this school year. According to Charlton, the district has enough days built into the calendar that there will only be a few adjustments needed.

There will be some make-up time required for kindergarten students and high school seniors. As regards all students, "At this time, we plan to keep our school district calendar relatively unchanged, except for January 19 and 20, which will be full days of school instead of early release days," said Charlton.

The district will work with principals and teachers to adjust semester finals and end of course assessments to account for uncovered material due to the snow days during the semester.