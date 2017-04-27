UPDATE: One in custody after shots-fired call

BOISE, ID - Things are back to normal in a west Boise neighborhood after police responded to a “shots fired” call Thursday morning.

It started about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Ustick Road and McKinney Streets.

Concerned neighbors who called the On Your Side newsroom said they were told by officers on the scene to stay in their homes for safety reasons.

An Ada County dispatch supervisor said several officers were still on the scene around noon.

Police are trying to confirm if any shots were actually fired, although there were reports of gunshots being heard in the area.

No one was injured.

One man is in custody.

No further details were available.

