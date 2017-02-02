University of Idaho to demonstrate Boise River wave-making device

BOISE, ID - The University of Idaho, the Boise City Parks and Recreation Department, and the engineering firm S20 have designed the second phase of the Esther Simplot Park -– which includes a unique wave-making device for boogie-boarders and surfers who like to “catch a wave.”
The UI has created a physical model of the wave-making device that is set to be installed at Phase 2 of the popular Boise River Park later this year. It will be installed just downstream of the footbridge that crosses the Boise River.
On Friday, February 3, the public can get a first-hand glimpse of the new wave and how it will work.
The demonstration will be held at the UI Water Center at 322 E. Front Street in Boise, at the flume on the first floor. The demonstration will run from 12 noon until 3 p.m.
Designers, engineers, Boise City officials, and surfers will be on hand to answer questions.