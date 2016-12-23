U of I virtual trading team wins big virtual money, takes home real cash

Light fog
BOISE, Idaho - The University of Idaho's national trading team placed second out of 726 teams in trading virtual currency, and won $20,000 for the school and $2,000 in cash for the players.
Wilder grew up on his family's lamb farm in Meridian. His dad brought him out to a field and told him to pick a winner.
"This will be your first breeding ewe," his father told him. "You get to keep all the lambs that are out here for so long as she lives, and any of the lambs that are born from her will be yours."
Now in his last year at the University of Idaho, he led the university's trading team to 2nd place, and around 10% of the family's flock of sheep is a direct descendent of that one pick.