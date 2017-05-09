Two plead guilty in Boise credit/debit card scam

BOISE, ID - Two Michigan men have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in the Boise area, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez.

Devin Searcy, 23 (pictured, right), pleaded guilty Monday and Juwuan Gordon, 27 (pictured, left), pleaded guilty April 24.

They were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boise in February.

Court records show Searcy and Gordon traveled to Idaho in January of this year to make fraudulent purchases from retail stores using stolen credit card numbers.

The two obtained counterfeit credit and debit cards embossed with their names and stolen credit card numbers in Michigan. They traveled to at least seven retail stores in Idaho and made at least ten fraudulent purchases, according to Gonzalez’ office.

A Boise Police department news release said the two “used suspicious credit cards to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards at three local businesses.”

The retailers were able to provide surveillance pictures of the suspects, a description of their vehicle, and a partial license plate.

Police soon located the suspects on Vista Avenue, near the Boise airport.

Officers recovered 105 gift cards and prepaid debit cards purchased by the defendants. Reports say Gordon and Searcy had made additional fraudulent purchases in Colorado, Utah, and Oklahoma.

The charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud is punishable by up to twenty years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced in July.