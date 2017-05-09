Two men arrested in Canyon County after 20 lbs. of meth seized

Following a yearlong investigation, two men are behind bars after approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine was seized from two homes in Canyon County.

42-year-old Andres E. Diaz of Caldwell and 53-year-old Jose O. Ulloa of Nampa are charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine.

The men were arrested on May 8th when several agencies served search warrants at the residences in Nampa and Caldwell. Twenty pounds of methamphetamine was located inside the two homes.

“This is one of the largest meth seizures we’ve had in Canyon County during my time in law enforcement,” said Sheriff Kieran Donahue. “I want to thank the City County Narcotics Unit, DEA, and our local Ada County and Canyon County law enforcement partners who assisted CCNU over the past year to help bring these men to justice and remove these dangerous drugs from our communities.”

The two are currently being held in the Canyon County Jail on a $500,000 and $1,000,000 bonds, respectively. Both have arraignments scheduled in District Court on May 19th, 2017.