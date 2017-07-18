Two injured when minivan crashes into Weiser restaurant

WEISER, ID - Two women were taken to the Weiser Memorial Hospital after a minivan crashed into the McDonald’s restaurant on East Main Street in downtown Weiser Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened about 12:30, according to Weiser Police Lt. Troy Krahn.

Investigators say the driver of the minivan, a 76-year-old woman, was pulling to a parking space when she accidently hit the accelerator.

The van smashed through the wall, injuring a 74-year-old female patron seated nearby.

One witness, who was in the restaurant at the time, told us, “(The crash) was extremely loud. My ears hurt from the bang for a couple of hours.”

The names of the two women were not released.

Krahn said no citations have been issued yet. The investigation is continuing.

The extent of the women’s injuries was not immediately known.

Krahn said the restaurant will be closed until further notice.