Two girls injured in Meridian accident

Steve Bertel
7:47 AM, Feb 14, 2017
45 mins ago
MERIDIAN, ID - Meridian Police and Ada County paramedics are investigating an accident near Ten Mile Road and Cherry Lanes in Meridian involving a vehicle and two juvenile girls.

“The two girls were walking in a crosswalk about 7 a.m to catch a bus at the Compass Charter School to go to the Compass Charter High School, when they were (apparently) struck by a female driver,” said Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea. “The driver looked down when she spilled coffee and allegedly hit the girls.”

The 45-year-old driver has been cited for inattentive driving.

The victims' ages have not yet been released.

Basterrechea said the girls were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is now back moving in both directions on Cherry Lane.

