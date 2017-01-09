ONTARIO, OREGON - Two people are dead and two others were transported to area hospitals following a head-on crash southwest of Ontario, Oregon early Monday morning.

According to an Oregon State Police dispatcher, the crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m. at State Route 201 North, about one mile southwest of Ontario.

All northbound and southbound lanes of the highway have been shut down. Detours are in place. Motorists in the area are advised to follow directional signs. Oregon State Police say the highway will likely be shut down for several hours.

Names of those involved have not yet been released, pending notifications of family members.

Oregon State Police Lt. Mark Duncan says few details are being released right now, including the possible cause of the accident. Heavy fog has been reported in the area, along with “extreme icy conditions.”

Stay with Idaho On Your Side as more details become available.

