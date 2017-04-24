Two convicted in Bundy standoff in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV - A jury in Las Vegas has found two men guilty of federal charges in an armed standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's Nevada ranch in 2014.

Jurors said in a note Monday they were deadlocked on charges against four other men. The judge sent them back to keep deliberating.

The verdicts against Gregory Burleson of Arizona and Todd Engel of Idaho are the first in the standoff hailed as a victory by those who oppose federal control of vast stretches of land in the U.S. West.

Burleson was found guilty of eight charges, including threatening and assaulting a federal officer. Engel was found guilty of obstruction and extortion.

They argued they were exercising their constitutional rights of free speech and weapon possession.

Prosecutors said it's illegal to brandish assault-style weapons against armed federal agents.

(by Associated Press)