Two arrested in fake credit card scheme

BOISE, ID - Two Michigan men are in the Ada County Jail, after police say they used fraudulent credit cards to buy gift cards.

The Boise Police Crime Prevention Unit received information Wednesday about “two suspects who used suspicious credit cards to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards at three local businesses,” according to a Boise Police Department news release.

The retailers were able to provide surveillance pictures of the suspects, a description of the suspects’ vehicle, and a partial license plate.

Boise Police and Meridian Police began searching for the suspects. Their vehicle was soon located on Vista Avenue, near the Boise airport.

After pulling the vehicle over, officers say both suspects had several credit cards in their wallets with their names embossed on them, according to the news release. The cards were later found to be fraudulent.

Officers arrested Devin Searcy (pictured, right), 22, of Redford, Michigan and Juwaun Gordon (pictured, left), 26, of Detroit. Each face charges of burglary and fraudulent use of a financial transaction card. Both are felonies.

Authorities tell us the suspects were also in possession of numerous gift cards from several local businesses.

Evidence reportedly indicates the two traveled to Boise with the intent to use the fraudulent credit cards to purchase gift cards, police said.