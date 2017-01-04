Twin Falls residents urged to avoid driving, stay home due to inclement weather

TWIN FALLS, ID - Twin Falls City Hall closed at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and all non-essential staff were asked to return home due to inclement weather. In addition, the city is asking all residents to stay home and avoid driving if possible, according to a news release from the city.
“Street crews -- with the help of other city staff -- will continue to clear snow and ice from roadways; however, worsening weather conditions are forcing crews to focus efforts primarily on high-priority streets,” the release said. “Other roadways that are not essential to public safety or major arterials will be cleared when high-priority streets have been cleared.”
Residents who must drive are reminded reduce their speed well below the posted speed limit; put additional distance between their car and others; yield to emergency vehicles; and maintain a distance of at least 300 feet from city snow plows.