Twin Falls man admits being masked gunman in staged robbery

TWIN FALLS, ID - A Twin Falls man has admitted his role in what police say was a staged robbery at a pizza restaurant.

The Times-News reports 35-year-old Nicholas Anthony Slane has pleaded guilty in Fifth District Court to felony counts of burglary and grand theft.

Authorities say Slane, on Feb. 6, entered a Domino's Pizza restaurant as a masked gunman and received $1,800 in cash from an employee who police say was in on the crime.

Slane is scheduled to be sentenced June 19.

The employee, 20-year-old Katelyn Nicole Plaster of Twin Falls, is charged with burglary, grand theft and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Her fiance, 22-year-old Dustin Camryn Farnworth, is described by police as the getaway driver -- and is also charged with burglary, grand theft and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Plaster and Farnworth are scheduled to appear in court later this month.

(by Associated Press)

