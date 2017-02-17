Twin Falls area roads: hazardous to impassable

TWINS FALLS, ID - Several of the major Bureau of Land Management access roads within the Twin Falls District have experienced severe erosion due to the recent flooding, according to the BLM.

“The wet conditions have destroyed sections of these roads and, when vehicles attempt to pass through, they further the damage by creating extremely deep ruts -- or risk getting stuck. In some instances, where the cattle guards or culverts have washed out, it can create a surprise for a driver that often leads to injury or vehicle damage,” said Jarbidge Field Manager Elliot Traher.

Some of the major access roads that have been identified so far as either hazardous or impassable include the following:

• Jarbidge Field Office: Clover, Pothole, Water Haul, Crows Nest and Big Hill Roads

• Shoshone Field Office: BLM Road in the King Hill area

• Burley Field Office: East end of the Milner Loop Road and roads within the Goose Creek Drainage

Crews continue to identify roads that will need to be repaired once conditions dry out.

If you find a washed out or impassable road, the BLM surges you to contact the Twin Falls District Office at 208-736-2350.

