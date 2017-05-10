Turning your career into a work from home job

Working from home is becoming viable, because of big name corporations offering more job opportunity. But, what if you have a job that doesn’t seem possible to work remote? CEO of FlexJobs, Sara Sutton Fell says, there are at home opportunities for nearly every job.

Sarah Underhill put FlexJobs to the test. Underhill is a mom of five. Less than a year ago her family moved and this meant she needed to find a new job that paid the same, but gave her flexibility.

As a school teacher, Sarah never thought she could find a telecommute position, but to her surprise there were plenty of job openings.

“You don’t have to change anything about your job or anything about your life just to look on a website and explore some options. Just apply.”

They might not have been as a teacher, but rather positions that called for similar skills.

“I just knew it would be a great fit to being able to help write curriculums, but still help teachers, still help students, still doing something I’m passionate about and I enjoy, but getting to do it from home, but just in a different setting.”

Sara loves the flexibility that she has now with her new job. She gets to go to all the kid’s games and help them with homework when they get home from school.

Despite the flexibility, her new job gives her, she wants everyone to know, that she still works puts in about 40 to 50 hours a week.