Tubing hill at Eagle Island State Park open all week

EAGLE - If you're looking for something to do with the family during Christmas break, the tubing hill at Eagle Island State Park is great option close to home.

Tickets are $15 for an all day pass which includes a tube.

The owner says with the recent storms and their snow making capabilities, the hill is in prime condition for all kinds of winter fun.

"We actually offer free skiing and snowboarding, for anyone that rents from any facility in the valley. All they have to do is bring us their receipt within 24 hours," said Ryan Neptune, Owner of Gateway Parks.

About 80% of the snow at the hill is man-made. The owner says the tubing hill now has enough powder to stay open until April.

For holiday hours, head to their website here, http://gatewayparks.com/