Treasure Valley New Year's baby born at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise

BOISE, ID - A New Year means a new start for many, but for Corey Brian Keefe, it really is a new start. Corey is the first baby in the Treasure Valley to be born in 2017.

Corey arrived at 2:18 a.m. on January 1, 2017 at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise. He weighs in at seven pounds one ounce, and is 19 and a half inches long.

Corey's parents JaiCi Keefe and Andrew Fuentes welcomed their first son a few days late. Corey was supposed to arrive on December 28, 2016, but his parents say Corey waited to arrive on his grandmother's birthday.

All babies born at St. Luke's on New Year's Day receive a St. Luke's onesie and receiving blanket, but this year there's something more for Corey. His parents will take home a new car seat they can use when Corey is a bit bigger. The car seat is a donation from St. Luke's Children's Hospital.