Treasure Valley man's 'Ship in a Bottle' design to be reviewed by Lego

More than a year ago after building a real ship in a bottle, Jacob Sadovich got the crazy idea to do it again, but this time he wanted to do it in a less than traditional way. He decided to try to build it completely out of Legos.

"I came up with the idea first and I had actually puzzled over it for about a year before I started building it, thinking can I do it, can I not do it, I'm not sure," said Sadovich.

Sadovich knew with an idea like this, he has to shape up or ship out, so brick by brick he planned, ordered parts, and started constructing.

"I design stuff in my head and then I try to figure it out and if it's not working I have to try something else. Either it's done and it looks cool, or it gets scrapped," explained Sadovich.

Around 18,000 Lego pieces later, it was ready to cast away.

"It took about 3 weeks to build," said Sadovich.

Jacob posted a photo of his vessel to Facebook and positive feedback started sailing in, including some suggesting he should take the helm and head starboard towards the Lego Ideas website.

"I had never looked into it before but you just go on and they want some nice presentable pictures so you will upload your pictures and you will do a little write up on it, and then you submit it," said Sadovich.

If people like it, they can vote on it. If it hits 10,000 votes, Lego will look into having it made into an actual set that can be purchased at the store.

Sadovich easily hit the 10,000 vote make, so now Lego will review the design.

"They have the designers look at it and part of it is quality, making sure it meets their quality standards. They kind of do some market research on it I believe, that kind of review process," explained Sadovich.

If his design makes it through Lego's review, they will make instructions, create the packaging, and ship it off to be sold on shelves in stores around the world.

"That would be awesome. I think they give you five copies of the set and then you get one percent on the sales of it. So one percent royalty, which would be wicked sweet," said Sadovich.

Depending on how many sets are sold, it could add up to some serious cash, which Sadovich said will be put toward his passion.

"I could afford more Lego for sure!" Said Sadovich.

No word just yet on when Sadovich will know if his design made it through the review stage, but in the mean time he is making several other ships to interchange with the one currently in the bottle.