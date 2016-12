Treacherous weather blocks I-84 eastbound

Eastbound I-84 is blocked near mile marker 73 after a slide-off involving a semi-truck. No injuries have been reported.

As of 7:00 p.m. crews were still working to clear the scene between Boise and Mountain Home.

Idaho State Police say icy roads are causing numerous slide-offs. They are directing drivers off I-84 near the area and not allowing them to get back on at this time.

Idaho State Police have responded to more than 230 crashes so far this month, five of which involved I.S.P. patrol cars.

They want to remind drivers to take it slow, and give yourself plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you.

At last check, Ada County has reported 18 accidents and 22 slide-offs this Christmas Eve due to winter weather. In Canyon County, a total of 16.