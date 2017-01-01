BOISE, Idaho - Nampa Police say they are encouraging people to not drink and drive ever, especially this holiday season and tonight, New Year's Eve. They say even people who are throwing parties can play a role in preventing drunk driving by checking keys in at the beginning of the event and making sure that their guests get home safely.
They also say people should have their exit plan in place early so that they don't make a bad decision later in the night after a few drinks.
Treasure Valley offers many transportation options.
PUBLIC
http://www.valleyride.org/bus-services/boise-routes/ - Bus routes for Ada County
http://www.valleyride.org/bus-services/canyon-county-routes/ - Bus routes for Canyon County
http://www.valleyride.org/bus-services/intercounty-routes/ - Bus routes that are intercounty