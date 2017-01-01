BOISE, Idaho - Nampa Police say they are encouraging people to not drink and drive ever, especially this holiday season and tonight, New Year's Eve. They say even people who are throwing parties can play a role in preventing drunk driving by checking keys in at the beginning of the event and making sure that their guests get home safely.

They also say people should have their exit plan in place early so that they don't make a bad decision later in the night after a few drinks.

Treasure Valley offers many transportation options.

PUBLIC

http://www.valleyride.org/bus-services/boise-routes/ - Bus routes for Ada County

http://www.valleyride.org/bus-services/canyon-county-routes/ - Bus routes for Canyon County

http://www.valleyride.org/bus-services/intercounty-routes/ - Bus routes that are intercounty

UBER / LYFT

https://get.uber.com/

https://www.lyft.com/invite/JOANNE1956?route_key=invite&v=OUT -- $50 credit

TAXI

http://boisetaxicompany.com/ - form can book a ride in advance

http://www.boisecitytaxi.com/online-booking/3082960 - online booking form

http://www.idahocabco.com/ - Idaho cab

http://www.ustaxiboise.com/services

http://www.greencabboise.com/ - touting environmentally friendly vehicles

http://www.taxiinboise.com/

LIMO

http://showcaselimousine.com/

PRIVATE PARTY BUS RENTAL

http://www.ctcbus.com/boise-shuttle