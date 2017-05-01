Train derails in northern Idaho

COCOLALLA, ID - Officials say a train carrying corn has derailed in northern Idaho.

BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said Monday the grain train's rail cars derailed around 6 a.m. Pacific time, just outside of the town of Cocolalla.

Reports say five rail cars have tipped over -- causing some spillage of corn.

No injuries or hazardous conditions have been reported.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Personnel crews are currently working to remove the wreckage and clear the track.

Melonas says sixty trains use the track each day.

(by Associated Press)

