Train car derails in Malheur County

VALE, OREGON - Investigators believe ice on a railroad track may have caused one car of the Oregon Eastern Line to derail Thursday.

It happened about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Shun Road and Foothill Drive in Malheur County.

“Shun Road is closed because of the accident,” said Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe. “But Foothill Drive is open.”

No injuries were reported.

“The plan is: we have a crane arriving from Boise that will lift the car back onto the tracks,” said Wolfe. “But it’s unclear when the project will be completed. It may not be until late today (Thursday) or sometime tomorrow.”

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Deputies are on scene directing motorists to an alternate route.

“The front two wheels of the car are still on the track, the rear wheels are off, which caused the car to partially derail,” Wolfe said.

The car is loaded with material from the Eagle Picher Mineral manufacturing company west of Vale. “They manufacture floor-dry material, kitty litter, etc.,” Wolfe said.

The exact cause of the derailment has not yet been determined.

