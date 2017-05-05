Tour De Fashion highlights local shops on bike

BOISE - Mother's Day is coming up and there's an event this weekend where you can have a little fun while you shop for the perfect gift.

The event highlights local shops all while navigating Boise on bikes. Organizers say the inspiration for the event came from the Tour De France.

Local fashion bloggers will take you on a bike tour through downtown, making shopping pit stops at several shops.

"We wanted to also do something that was really really local focused as well and the local shopping here is so awesome. We really do have a lot here, we have a lot of style here. We wanted to you know put the spot light on that as well," said Tanya Carnahan, stylespygirl.com, Style Blogger.

You can bring your own bike or Boise Green Bike is providing a discount.

To sign up, head here, http://stylespygirl.com/boises-1st-tour-de-fashion/