Top 5 Unique Airbnb's for Under $100 a Night Across America

If you're going to spend money on a vacation then you want to have a great experience and staying at an Airbnb can be a great start. Donna Ruko has the top five most unique spots across America you can stay at for less than $100 a night.

1. The Airplane Hangar in Geneva, Florida

For just $55 a night you can stay in “The man Cave” with accommodations surrounded by an active garage and maintenance facility. You can grab a drink at a bar made from the fuel tank of a jet fighter while you watch airplane traffic.

2. The Little Church in Columbus, Ohio

This cool church was built in the 1950s. You can stay there for just $65 and that includes breakfast.

3. The Boator Home in Montgomery, Michigan

For just $29 per night you have your own houseboat complete with a kitchen, electricity and heat, all nestled in old order Amish community. According to the owners you'll have a starry night sky while listening to the traffic roll by.

4. Kale’s Cottage in Paonia, Colorado

This 374-square-foot octagonal structure is known as a "Solgaron Cottage" or a "Smart Cabin.: You can stay in this showpiece of energy efficiency for $77 a night.

5. The Covered Wagon in Sandy Valley, Nevada

At his bed & breakfast you can travel back in time to stay in a revamped wagon. Hang your hat here for just $75 a night.

