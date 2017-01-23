Top 5 Most Adorable Moments at the San Diego Zoo

The internet is fueled by cute animal videos and the great people at San Diego Zoo have supplied many of these magical moments. They just released Best Zoo Vines of All Time on their YouTube channel which is now going viral. CHECK IT OUT!

Here is our top five favorite moments list from the San Diego Zoo:

1. Panda Cub Has a Ball - Xiao Liwu's 18th Exam

2. Polar Bears Play in Snow

3. Baby Hippo Ballet

4. Baby Gorilla Born By Rare C-Section

5. Cute Baby Wolf Puppy Playing

Which one of these cute animal videos is your favorite? Let us know on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.