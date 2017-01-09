Top 4 Oscar-Worthy Animated Movies from 2016

The 89th Academy Awards will happen Feb. 26 so movie critic David Ramsey has the top four Oscar-worthy animated movies from 2016 that are worth checking out before the big show.

1. Zootopia

It's got something for everybody. It is emotional, it's funny, and no matter how old you are, you're going to love this movie. That's why Ramsey thinks it's the best animated film of the year.

2. Kubo and the Two Strings

Pay careful attention to everything you see because this stop-motion movie took five years to make. A lot of it is from paper. If you stay through the credits they show you how a couple of the scenes are done. Follow Kubo on his magical samurai adventure as he tries to win the heart of Oscar voters.

3. April and the Extraordinary World

It's set in 1941, but it's 1941 that's completely different. It's more like it was in the 1800s. It's more a steam punk type of world. April's parents are scientists who've vanished -- while she searches for them, she could be looking at a nomination.

4. The Little Prince

This is a classic story and they have never really put a good movie out for it. Now Netflix is actually involved and they have. They did it with a combination of computer animation and stop motion. It’s so good that it could be shining Oscar GOLD in just a couple of months.

Which animated movie was your favorite from 2016? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.