Top 3 cities in America for outdoor adventures

Whether it's for work or lifestyle some 40 million people a year move. If you're feeling the need for a location change then we’re here to help find the perfect spot with the help of Outside Magazine. They just put together a list of the best towns for outdoorsy people to live and Kristina Guerrero has three of our favorites.

1. Flagstaff, Arizona

With the average price of homes in the mid $200,000 and a population of 65,000, Flagstaff is a great jumping off point for adventure. It has delicious southwestern food, a legendary craft beer scene and miles of hiking, biking and snow skiing trails.

2. Grand Rapids, Michigan

A city on the rebound, Grand Rapids is bursting with parks, trails, an art scene, breweries and world class food. With a population of 195 thousand and median home values in the low $100,000 price range, the city is quickly becoming a hot spot for outdoor adventure fans.

3. Charleston, South Carolina

The Low Country offers beaches, kayaking, trails, swamps and tons of history. A southern sunset shucking oysters is on the menu. Homes are in the mid $200,000 price range and a population of 133 thousand.

