Top 3 Apps to Make Money in 2017

Money may not grow on trees, but in can grow in your bank account with the click of a button, Lindsey Granger has three apps that can help you earn some big bucks.

Whether it's textbooks, cook books, hardbacks, paperbacks, fiction and nonfiction you would be surprised at how much your used books are worth. Just scan or manually enter the International Standard Book Number for each book and the free app shows you how much book buyback sites are willing to pay for it. Then you can compare up to 20 offers and decide which you want to accept.

Anyone with a smartphone can sign up to be an "agent" --aka the eyes and ears for any brand. Just put in your ZIP code and see all the job listings in your area. Typical jobs take between 5- 20 minutes and pay between $3 to $12. Remember all agents get scored and have a two-hour window to complete each job or you lose points.

In addition to getting cash back at restaurants and movies, you can also get cash back on your favorite products at your local stores. You can unlock extra rebates by taking polls about the products. Once you get to the store just take a picture of the barcode, upload your receipt and then get cash into your PayPal within 24 hours.

Big thanks to Hip2Save | Not Your Grandma's Coupon Site!

What’s the one app on your smartphone that you can’t live without? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.