Three bodies recovered from Bonneville County reservoir

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 50°
Three bodies were recovered from the Palisades Reservoir around noon Friday after Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of debris floating in the water.
According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies found three deceased bodies in what appeared to be a boating accident.
The three victims include two adult males and one adult female.
"There are no other victims in this case and rescue operations have been completed," a press release from Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell said.
Names of the victims are being withheld at this time pending family notification.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office plans to release more information Saturday. Check back for updates.