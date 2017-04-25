Thousands of sheep cross ID 55

BOISE, ID - A band of sheep crossed Idaho Highway 55 early Tuesday morning.

A band is about 2,000 animals.

The sheep are on a trek to the Boise National Forest where they will graze until August. The sheep migration is an annual event.

The sheep trailed from Wilder to the Boise foothills. where they will be grazing for the next few weeks.

"They'll be some guard dogs with them to protect them from predators, so... keep your dogs leashed if you're hiking where the sheep happen to be," Steve Stuebner with the Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission said. "If you're riding your mountain bike, get off your bike if you encounter the sheep. Walk your bike through the sheep."

You can find updates on the location of the sheep here.