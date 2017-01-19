This is Boise weekend events

Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 11:12PM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 11:12PM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 4:56AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 4:56AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 10:16PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker, Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 4:56AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 4:56AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 3:21AM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 3:21AM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:59AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:59AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, White Pine
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:59AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Lander, White Pine
Blizzard Warning issued January 18 at 11:12PM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:58AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:58AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Gem, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:59PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Custer, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baker, Harney, Malheur
Well, most of us have been shoveled out of our neighborhoods and are capable of commuting through the city… or at least we were before Scott Dorval issued another weather alert. So if you’ve got 4 wheel drive, you might check these events out this weekend. Otherwise, ThisisBoise.com reminds you to be safe out there.
Everyone:
Once at the Morrison Center
Broadway fans are in for a treat with this winner of 12 Tony Awards, Once is an enchanting tale of a Dublin Street Musician who is about to give up on his dream of playing music, until a sudden turn of events that you’ll have to go watch to discover. Check it out!
Boise Classic Movies: Lord of the Rings Marathon
It's a dangerous business, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to. Save yourself that trouble and just marathon Lord of the Rings at the Egyptian with the rest of us Tolkien fans. Check it out!
Family:
Children’s Culinary Institute: Taste of India at Jump Boise
Those of us with kids know how hard it can be to get them to try new foods and eat a variety of things. Our little monsters just love to stick to the salty carbs American Cuisine is known for. Children’s Culinary Institute is a great way to get your kids to experience new foods, while appreciating the work that goes into cooking them. From one mom to the rest of you, seriously, check it out!
Night Owl:
Aged & Confused at PreFunk Beer Bar
Alright! Alright! Alright! (And that better have been read in Matthew McConaughey’s voice.) Featuring over 15 rare barrel aged beers all day long. Dazed and Confused style Tappings, Munchies, Paddles, and some vintage tunes turned up HIGH… ;) Movie starts at 6pm. You don’t have to wear tie dye but…it’d be a lot cooler if you did. Check it out!
Boombox Body at Woodland Empire
Beer with your workout isn’t for everyone, and Woodland Empire isn’t for wussies. Good thinkin’ Boombox Body, it’s like the you that loves delicious beer, and the you that really wanted to start working out this year get to go to a party together. Check it out!