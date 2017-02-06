The Coolest Tiny Home Trends of 2017

Tiny homes are leading to big benefits! According to the Huffington Post around 68 percent of the owners have no mortgage. If you're considering scaling down, Lindsey Granger has the three hottest trends to look out for.

1. Luxury Tiny Home

You can get tiny homes now that are modern, come standard with hardwood floors, quartz countertops and even stainless steel cabinets.

2. Farmhouse

Some key characteristics are the exposed copper piping and exposed wood. That gives the tiny home a nice rustic feel to it. You’ll probably want to get a separate building if you’re planning on having livestock.

3. Shed Home

Now sheds are being transformed into tiny homes because they are super easy to turn into a living space.

