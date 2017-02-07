The 4 Hottest Wedding Trends of 2017

If your idea of a wedding includes throwing rice you have to step into the times. Lindsey Granger and event planner extraordinaire David Twigger have the four hottest trends to look out for this year for those getting married.

1. Pockets in Wedding Gowns

A lady needs a place to keep her iPhone!

2. Gender Neutral Wedding Parties

This is great for modern couples who want to include friends and family they're really close to into their part of the bridal party.

3. Food Trucks

This doesn't replace the main entrée. It's just a super fun energy boost at the end of the party.

4. Dogs in Weddings

You can do the tuxedo for the male dogs and a really pretty tutu, headpiece or veil for the female dog. You can even break out some of the bling. Just imagine your dog coming down the aisle with the ring!

Special thanks Destiny's Bride and Leah Rigueur!

