The 3 Hottest Photography Trends of 2017

Americans will take more than a trillion photos this year and while most of them will be from our smartphones, 2017 will see some older technologies coming back into focus. Jared Cotter and Tempe Camera’s David Hunsaker have the top three photography trends you’ll be seeing this year.

1. Instant Cameras

Taking a digital image is nice, but it may sit on a digital hard drive and nobody ever sees it. When you have a Polaroid you have something you can walk away with.

2. Voice-Controlled Photo Editing

Adobe, famous for Photoshop, is building a voice controlled interface for adjusting your photos. Think of it like Amazon's Alexa, but for making quick changes on your phone or tablet. No word on availability, but we would expect to see it in the very near future.

3. Slide Film

Film sales have gone up a thousand percent in the last couple of years and Kodak just announced it is bringing back its iconic Ektachrome which is slide film -- a direct positive that means you don't make a print from it directly. It's durable slides can outlast many forms of digital storage.

