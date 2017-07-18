The 3 best beach themed bars across America

There's nothing like watching the sun go down at the beach, but if there's no beach nearby, then there's nothing like watching a drink go down. Kristina Guerrero has the top three beach themed bars across America.

1. Hula's Modern Tiki in Phoenix, Arizona

Owner Dana Mule created a little oasis in the Arizona desert where he’s putting a new, modern, urban spin on the classic Tiki bar. They have the classic cocktails covered, but the secret to a good Tiki bar is more than one element. It’s bringing those old school ingredients together, having food that's reflectective of not just Hawaii, but any of the Polynesian islands. It's not just food and drinks, it's an experience.

2. Sip 'n Dip Lounge in Great Falls, Montana

The famous bar was built in the ‘60s and features a glass wall between the bar and swimming pool where you can watch mermaids and mermen perform underwater acrobatics. You can expect tropical drinks abound as the legendary Piano Pat Spoonheim serenades the crowd just like she's been doing since 1962.

3. Tiki Tolteca in New Orleans, Louisiana

This bar sits in the French Quarter and has a Latin American spin with a bit of fire thrown in. Everything from small cocktails to shareable drinks to Tiki Gummi shots are served along with a fresh helping of DJ music and costume parties.

