The International Rescue Committee has identified the teen who drowned at Quinn’s Pond.

According to the IRC, 15 year old Dieudonne Eca was the victim. Eca arrived in the United States less than two weeks ago as a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The IRC is working with the family to help coordinate funeral arrangements. They are asking for community support to defray the costs. If you would like to learn more, please visit Crowdrise, where the IRC is collecting donations for the funeral.