Friday night Boise Police and the Boise Fire Dive team were dispatched to Quinn’s Pond for a water rescue at 7:05 pm. A male 15-year-old, who was not wearing a life preserver, went under the water while swimming with friends. The Dive Team located the teen 23 minutes after being dispatched to the pond and pulled him from the water. Paramedics treated the teen and transported him to the hospital. Sadly, the teen did not survive. The boy’s name will be released by the Ada County Coroner.