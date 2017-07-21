Suspect in Elmore County homicide found dead

MOUNTAIN HOME, ID - The man wanted in connection with a murder at a Mountain Home mobile home park this week has been found dead –- the victim of an apparent suicide.

In a Friday afternoon press conference, Elmore Country Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said Anthony Alan Johnson, 30, was found dead in a wooded area near the Meadows Mobile Home Park in Mountain Home Friday.

Justice Marie Gump, 25, was found dead in a vehicle at the mobile home park shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said Gump and Johnson knew each other. They both lived at the mobile home park.