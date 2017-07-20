Suspect and victim identified in Mountain Home homicide

MOUNTAIN HOME, ID - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office has identified both the victim and the suspect in the homicide at a Mountain Home mobile home park.

In a press conference late Wednesday afternoon, Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead identified the suspect as Anthony Alan Johnson, 30. The victim is identified as Justice Gump, 25.

The woman was found dead in the Meadows Mobile Home Park shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff said Johnson is about six feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair, and may have a shaved head.

Hollinshead said Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities believed the suspect may have been inside a mobile home at the park. But when they entered, they found the mobile home vacant.

A resident of the mobile home park we spoke with said Gump was “very friendly all the time” to other tenants. The resident, who asked not to be identified, expressed sadness and shock over hearing of the death. The resident said, “I can’t understand why someone would do something that stupid.”

We have a crew in Mountain Home and will bring you the latest information as it develops.

Anyone with information of Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at 208-587-2121.

