BOISE - More rain Wednesday and much of it was heavy rain for the majority of the day.

The threat of flooding is still very real in the Treasure Valley.

Water levels are close to all time highs but waterway managers are doing everything they can to help minimize threats in Ada County.

"Super-sized sandbags" have been placed near the Boise River at Barber Park. The hope is that by keeping the water at bay the forested area nearby will soak up some of the water.

The super sacks can hold up to one cubic yard of sand a piece. All 76 of them are also helping to slow down the water flow.

"There's a lot of unstable conditions, unstable soils and really, really fast-moving, cold water... and a lot of debris in the river," says Scott Koberg, Ada County Parks & Waterways director. "So, until further notice, please stay away from the river."

Sand will no longer be stocked for the public to piece together their own "normal-sized" sandbags at Barber Park.

However, anyone with a shovel is still welcome to do so at the Expo Idaho parking lot.