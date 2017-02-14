Suicide Prevention Program presents to legislative committees

The Idaho Council on Suicide Prevention and the Department of Health & Welfare Suicide Prevention Program made presentations to the House and Senate Health and Welfare Committees on Tuesday.

The Suicide Prevention Program was established and funded through legislation passed in March of 2016. The program's budget is slightly less than one million dollars a year.

With that money, the program funds the state's suicide prevention hotline and manages a youth suicide prevention program.

"Truly to prevent suicide, we need a more comprehensive approach and something that can be statewide," Kim Kane, program director, said.

The presentation comes one day before Suicide Prevention Advocacy Day at the Capitol.

The number for the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-208-398-4357.