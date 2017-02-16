Suicide Prevention Advocacy Day informs legislators

BOISE, ID - Suicide Prevention Advocacy Day was held inside the Statehouse Wednesday.

The event is a joint effort with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Idaho, the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, the Idaho Suicide Prevention Coalition, the Speedy Foundation and the LiveWilder Foundation.

Advocates were on hand to share with state legislators why suicide prevention is important to them, educate lawmakers about the work being done in communities across Idaho, and teach legislators about what else can be done to prevent suicide.

Last year, legislators established and funded an Office of Suicide Prevention.

This year, organizers say they hope to work with lawmakers to establish a standardized process for county coroners to report cases of suicide.