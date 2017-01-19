Storm prompts Learning Center, Ice World to close; Community Centers open for snow days

Steve Bertel
11:17 AM, Jan 19, 2017

Courtesy: Boise Parks and Recreation Department

BOISE, ID - The bad news –

The Foothills Learning Center in Boise will be closed for the remainder of the week because of unsafe parking and driving conditions, according to Boise City Parks and Recreation Department. “The pipes in the building froze and the facility has no water. Education staff is hard at work finding alternative locations for scheduled classes next week,” said Parks and Rec spokeswoman Bonnie Shelton.

Also,  Idaho IceWorld has canceled all evening games, practices and activities Thursday, and the facility will be closing at 5:00 pm.  Public skating will be available until 4:00 pm only.

The good news –

Boise Parks and Recreation’s school-based community centers are open Thursday to serve children in the first through the twelfth grades.

The service is free -- and students do not have to attend one of the schools to come to the community center.

The centers which will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. are:

Morley Nelson Elementary School Community Center
7701 W Northview St, Boise, ID 83704

Grace Jordan Elementary School Community Center
6411 Fairfield Ave, Boise, ID 83709

Whitney Elementary School Community Center
1609 S Owyhee St, Boise, ID 83705

Parents can drop children off at the three locations throughout the day. They are urged to bring a sack lunch if possible.

 

