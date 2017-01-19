Storm prompts Learning Center, Ice World to close; Community Centers open for snow days

Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 11:12PM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 11:12PM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 4:56AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 4:56AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 3:21AM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 3:21AM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:59AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:59AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, White Pine
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:59AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Lander, White Pine
Blizzard Warning issued January 18 at 11:12PM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:58AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:58AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Custer, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baker, Harney, Malheur
The Foothills Learning Center in Boise will be closed for the remainder of the week because of unsafe parking and driving conditions, according to Boise City Parks and Recreation Department. “The pipes in the building froze and the facility has no water. Education staff is hard at work finding alternative locations for scheduled classes next week,” said Parks and Rec spokeswoman Bonnie Shelton.
Also, Idaho IceWorld has canceled all evening games, practices and activities Thursday, and the facility will be closing at 5:00 pm. Public skating will be available until 4:00 pm only.
The good news –
Boise Parks and Recreation’s school-based community centers are open Thursday to serve children in the first through the twelfth grades.
The service is free -- and students do not have to attend one of the schools to come to the community center.
The centers which will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. are:
Morley Nelson Elementary School Community Center
7701 W Northview St, Boise, ID 83704
Grace Jordan Elementary School Community Center
6411 Fairfield Ave, Boise, ID 83709
Whitney Elementary School Community Center
1609 S Owyhee St, Boise, ID 83705
Parents can drop children off at the three locations throughout the day. They are urged to bring a sack lunch if possible.