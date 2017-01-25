"STEM Matters" inside the Capitol

Idaho's STEM Action Center held a "STEM Matters" event inside the Statehouse on Tuesday.

Industry technology and science leaders such as Micron and INL hosted booths at the event. The day also featured robotics demonstrations, coding stations, and science experiments.

Last year, Idaho's lawmakers passed pieces of legislation creating the STEM Education Fund and funding for the statewide computer science initiative.

Naomi Rehman is a high school freshman and a member of the FIRST Robotics competition team.

"My favorite part is it's all very challenging," Rehman said. "We get to do more things than I get to do in school like work with power tools and code... it's all just really fun."

Gov. C.L "Butch" Otter highlighted expanding STEM education as a priority during his 2017 State of the State address.