Stay Toasty This Winter with These 3 Cool Items

It’s officially winter and in most parts of the country that means it is cold -- really cold! Lucky there are creations that promise to keep you warm no matter where you go. Brian Corsetti has three cool new inventions that will keep you toasty this cold winter.

1. RAVEAN Heated Jacket

This is a light, heated down jacket that even charges your smartphone. It has heating elements on the chest, back and belly, with a button on the collar that lets you pick high, medium or low. Pre-order one for around $150.

2. PUFFe- Battery-Powered Heated Blanket

This heated blanked is water resistant and the rechargeable pack that powers it doubles as a flashlight and back up battery. The battery can be recharged in 90 minutes and can be used to recharge your mobile device up to 4 times. It can run for up to 10 straight hours! Pre-order one for around $225.

3. Celestron Elements FireCel

This is a hand warmer, backup battery and flashlight, all in one! Clasp your hands around the frostbite-melting multitasker and get three hours of warmth. Pick one up for around $40.

