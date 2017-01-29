Standing Rock rally draws large crowd at Idaho Statehouse

BOISE, Idaho - A large group of protesters raised their voices against the Dakota Access Pipeline at the Idaho Statehouse. This comes after President Trump signed an executive order to advance the construction of the oil pipeline, along with the Keystone XL Oil Pipeline.

The proposed Dakota Access Pipeline route skirts the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's reservation and crosses under a lake that serves as the tribes main resource for drinking water. President Trump says the pipeline will create American jobs.Saturday's protesters worry the pipeline could contaminate drinking water.

"I'm against an infrastructure of a fossil fuel that is not helping our people, helping our earth and helping our environment," said Dallas Gudgell who spoke at the protest.

"I think it's ridiculous and like everything else he's doing right now I think it's absolutely insensitive and inhuman," said Kayla Morgan who attend the protest.

Organizers of the event say they've traveled to North Dakota during the protests late last year and hope to return soon. They also voiced concerns of fracking right here in Idaho.